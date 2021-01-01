From caron
Caron Jumbo Yarn, Peacook Variegate
Caron Jumbo is a versatile economic big ball yarn that is great for everything from afghans to garments accessories and home décor projects. Available in a variegated shade range which creates effortless color and striping effects in all your knit and crochet patterns! Easy care conveniently washable and dryable. Content: 100% acrylic Ball Size: 340g / 12 oz 544 meters / 595 yards Care: Machine wash and dry Gauge: 4 - Worsted Knitting Gauge: 16 sts and 20 rows with a 5 mm... 100% Acrylic Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low Fabric