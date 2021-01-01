Fresh Kitty Jumbo Foam Quatrefoil Cat Litter Mat, Black & White

Put a fresh step in your kitty’s stride with the Fresh Kitty Jumbo Foam Quatrefoil Cat Litter Mat. This stylish mat has a ribbed surface that catches any spilled litter from the litter box or your kitty’s paws to prevent it from being tracked around the house. Since it’s made with soft foam, it’s comfy and gentle on your cat’s sensitive paws. It’s large enough to cover more flooring area around the litter box for even more litter-trapping action, and you can even machine-wash it to keep it clean with no hassle.