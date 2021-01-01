From glitzhome
Glitzhome Jumbo Antique Gold Metal Plant Stand (Set of 3)
This vintage potted planter stands made of sturdy and durable metal, featured with delicate embossed honeycomb texture, antique gold finish and handmade distressed details. They will give your blooming beauties a charming display space and brings a breath of spring to your home or garden. Includes 3 different sizes, perfect to put together to create an eye-catching display or use individually as a focal point to brighten up any corner of your living space.