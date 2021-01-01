From kohler

KOHLER July Polished Chrome 1-Handle Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | TS98008-4-CP

$82.00
In stock
Description

With its contemporary curves and sleek, simple lines, the July faucet Collection brings sophisticated European styling to your bathroom at an approachable price. This bath and shower trim includes a water-saving showerhead with Katalyst® air-induction spray. By infusing two liters of air per minute, Katalyst delivers a powerful, voluptuous spray that clings to the body with larger, fuller water drops. Pair this trim with a Rite-Temp pressure-balancing valve, which maintains your desired water temperature during pressure fluctuations. KOHLER July Polished Chrome 1-Handle Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | TS98008-4-CP

