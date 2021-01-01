Advertisement
With its contemporary curves and sleek, simple lines, the July faucet Collection brings sophisticated European styling to your bathroom at an approachable price. This bath and shower trim includes a water-saving showerhead with Katalyst® air-induction spray. By infusing two liters of air per minute, Katalyst delivers a powerful, voluptuous spray that clings to the body with larger, fuller water drops. Pair this trim with a Rite-Temp pressure-balancing valve, which maintains your desired water temperature during pressure fluctuations. KOHLER July Polished Chrome 1-Handle Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | TS98008-4-CP