July 4th Hot Air Balloon American Fourth of 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Flag Set

Fourth of July beautiful mini garden flag with metal garden banner pole stand - complete set with wall hanger powder-coated metal flag holder Breeze Decor has a variety of garden flag set for all occasions. Uniquely design for hanging indoor or outdoor use. Breeze Decor customers enjoy displaying breeze decor garden flag set for longer periods. Breeze Decor flags are made with pro guard material that is soft to the touch and designs can be read correctly on the flag. A feature that breeze decor customers will love. Breeze Decor is committed to using eco-friendly inks that won’t leave a footprint in the breeze decor environment.