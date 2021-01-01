From red barrel studio
Jullien Moroccan Brown/Beige Area Rug Set
The Jullien Collection brings a touch of Moroccan style to your decor with designs in bright and bold colors, crafted from ultra-soft yarn to ensure underfoot softness and durability. This area rug is characterized by a geometric pattern, adding a touch of contemporary and modern design to your home decor in your living room, bedroom, and dining room. Family-friendly for high traffic needs and very suitable for pets. Rug Size: Rectangle 3'11" x 5'7"