From wyndham collection
Wyndham Collection Juliette 5 ft. Acrylic Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White with Brushed Nickel Trim
Advertisement
Surround yourself in beauty and tranquility with the Juliette bathtub. Designed for luxury and elegance, and sized for a more comfortable and generous bathing experience, your body will be forever grateful as you sink into this deep, peaceful soaking tub. Any spa ritual will be complete with this centerpiece addition to your bathroom decor. Color: White with Brushed Nickel Trim.