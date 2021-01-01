Julieta Auburn Southwestern Auburn Cream/Beige Area Rug

Enhance the aesthetic appeal of a room with this Auburn South Western Area Rug. This area rug features an alluring south-western pattern. It can instantly brighten up bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms. This area rug is made from olefin and supported with a jute backing. The machine woven construction makes this rug strong and long-lasting. It is accentuated with Auburn, cream, and beige shades. This rug is stain resistant and fades resistant. This Auburn South Western Area Rug is available in multiple sizes. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"