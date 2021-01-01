Juliet LED Vanity Light by DweLED - Color: Metallics - Finish: Chrome - (WS-35027-CH)

The Juliet LED Vanity Light from dweLED is an elegant midcentury modern design producing clean illumination in a silhouette accented by rounded forms. A circular aluminum backplate and spherical holder bring metallic contrast to the design; their finish elegantly repeats in the diffusers end caps. Made of frosted glass, the tubular shades jut out, housing a powerful LED module. The LEDs shine vibrantly through the shade in a glare-free flow. Juliet is mountable in a vertical or horizontal orientation. dweLED is a WAC Lighting brand featuring an assortment of decorative LED lamps designed to seamlessly fit in a range of interiors from residential to commercial. All items within the dweLED collection utilize LED technology marrying modern design and energy efficiency. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Metallics. Finish: Chrome