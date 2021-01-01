Weslock Julienne Privacy Door Knob with Premiere Rose - Oil Rubbed Bronze - 01710J1J1SL20

Weslock 1710J Julienne Privacy Door Knob with Premiere Rose from the Elegance Collection Features:A Solid Brass Knob and Rose From the Elegance CollectionSolid Brass Constructed Knob to Ensure a Long and Lasting Life of the HardwareBHMA Security Grade 2Knob has Reversible Left or Right HandingManufacturer Limited Lifetime Warranty on Mechanical Parts and FinishProduct Technologies: Privacy Function: Weslock's privacy knobs feature a push button lock on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side of this privacy knobset features a small pin hole to unlock the lever from the outside. Emergency release tool included (small pin). Specifications:ANSI Certification: A156.2Handing: Reversible Left or RightMaterial: Brass, ZincBackset: Adjustable to 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Height: 5"Projection: 2.5"Width: 2.5"Additional Functions:1700J: Passage Function1705J: Single Dummy Function1710J (This Model): Privacy Function1740J: Keyed Entry FunctionAbout Westlock: If security, safety, and style are important to you, then Weslock is your choice for quality hardware for your home. Weslock hardware is well built, and designed to last through years of use.Oil Rubbed Bronze Details:The Weslock Oil Rubbed Bronze in this collection is a rustic, rich, almost black Oil Rubbed Bronze. This version of the finish is much darker than the standard and will not be an exact match to other ORB finishes in other collections or brands. Oil Rubbed Bronze