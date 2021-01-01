Evolur Julienne Night Stand - Cloud

Inspired by antique French country furniture, this versatile night stand adds an old world charm to any room. This night stand is designed with elegant detailing on the trim, fluted cylinder leg post, and feet which add an alluring sophistication. The Evolur Julienne night stand has a generous scale which offers both open and closed storage that is made to last your child throughout the teen years. This multiple function night stand can also be used in other areas in the home for keepsakes, pictures frames, books and beautiful decorations. Perfect for traditional or shabby chic inspired nurseries where luxury and ambiance are essential. The Julienne night stand is available in Weathered Natural, Linen Gray, and Antique Mist. This night stand pairs beautifully with its matching crib, double dresser, Hutch and 6 drawer chest to complete your nursery.