Julienne 6 Double Dresser

Features:Suited for all your storage needs.All the drawers feature Dovetail joints and five-piece drawer box construction. The drawers feature quality side-mounted 3 tier glides and antique drawer pulls which provide durability over the years.The Julienne double dresser is designed with elegant detail on the trim, fluted cylinder leg post and feet add an alluring sophistication.This Collection by features cribs, which convert to a toddler bed, day bed and a full size bed.The Double Dresser also serves as a changing surface by adding a contour pad (sold separately).All pieces are offered in a choice of four beautiful finishes in pink satin, CLOUD, Toffee and brush White and Antique Mist to complete this design.Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: