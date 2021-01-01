Our trendy dining chairs in set of 2 add stylish intrigue to your dining room and kitchen area. These beautifully upholstered dining chairs create a warm, inviting seating option with a unique style that will add an aura of sophistication to your dining room with its alluring comfort and luxurious style. Clean lines is the ideal complement to your modern decor. The upholstery combines pleasant softness with easy and quick maintenance for maximum convenience while sturdy chrome steel metal base gives a great support with ability to relax and bounce a little at the end of a busy day. Inspired Home Set of 2 Julian Contemporary/Modern Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) Leather in White | AD57-01WE2-LS