HomeRoots Julia White Rocky Arm Chair

Paint a fascinating picturesque view in your modern home with this arm chair. Perfectly sculpted from rich polyblend fabric alongside sturdy pieces of chromed steel base, this pistachio green chair is not only rugged but of very superior quality. Our seat is available in different radiant colors such as carnelian red, iron gray, and island blue or pistachio green to absolutely light up any space. Standing at 27.2 in. x 32.1 in. x 32.9 in., have this chair delectably grace your home with the fragrance of modern vogues. This chair mirrors a rare fusion of upholstery with superlative cushioning mechanism. Add to your living room or any other place at home for a refined touch. Color: White.