L'Baiet Julia Pink Shag 2 ft. x 6 ft. Runner Rug

The easiest way to give a room a makeover is to add a statement piece that compliment its walls, furniture or decor and the Julia shag rug does just that. With its soft and smooth texture and cushioned feel underfoot, this rug will add some warmth and interest to your space. Maintenance is a breeze thanks to its sturdy fibers, it can be vacuumed regularly and in case of spill just spot clean with mild detergent. Available in a variety of colors to perfectly match your interiors and showcase your personal style. Color: Pink.