Baxton Studio Julia 5-Piece Grey and Dark Brown Dining Set

Sleek curves and a rich finish define the Julia dining set. Made in Malaysia, this wooden set includes one table and four chairs, each upholstered in a light fabric that complements the dark brown wood finish. Designed for both comfort and style, each chair features a plush foam-padded seat, as well as an exquisite cut-out design on its back. The round tabletop is supported by splayed legs that form a unique sculptural base, creating a chic profile from any angle. Requiring assembly, the Julia dining set is well suited for both casual and formal dining. Color: Grey and Dark Brown.