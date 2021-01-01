Jue End Table with Storage

This End Table boasts a minimalist modern design, perfect for any home decor. This end table will bring an attractive and soothing feel to any room with its curved edges, long tapered legs, an open cubby, and a large table top. Crafted from Manufactured Wood and mirrored Acrylic , features Stainless steel leg ,that's finished in a silver/Rose gold tone for a modern and glam appearance. Embrace this collection essence and see your room take life as you top off this table with a floral arrangement, your favorite wine, and a lamp.Multi-colors avaliable .Small in size, big on style, this end table is a stylish sidekick for any sofa, bed, or little-used corner. Table Base Color: Silver, Table Top Color: Silver