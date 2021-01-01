From nicole miller
Nicole Miller Judson Green Velvet Bench with Channel Tufted Metal Frame, Green/Gold
Add a contemporary tone to your home with this gorgeous velvet bench. Boasting clean lines and a sleek modern look, this bench comes expertly topped with luxurious velvet. Featuring the comfort of high density foam cushioned seat, extremely sturdy open framework, this elegant piece provides both functionality and a focal point of color and style that seamlessly blend with your main furniture to create a dynamic and cozy interior space to come home. Color: Green/Gold.