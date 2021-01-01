From artistic weavers
Artistic Weavers Judith Beige 2 ft. x 3 ft. Geometric Area Rug, Green
Advertisement
The simplistic yet compelling rugs from the Judith Collection effortlessly serve as the exemplar representation of modern decor. With their hand tufted construction, these rugs offer an affordable alternative to other handmade constructions while preserving the same natural demeanor and charm. Made with Wool in India, and has Medium Pile. Spot Clean Only, 1-Year Limited Warranty. Color: Khaki.