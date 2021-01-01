Blank Quilting Jubilee Floral Toile Fabric, Light Blue

The Blue Jubilee collection designed by Jean Plout for Blank Quilting features flowers in tea cups butterflies paisleys various florals stripes and scroll designs; all ranging in different hues of blue combined with white. This printed cotton fabric is lightweight easy to sew with a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. Fabric Type: 100% Cotton Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Cold/Tumble Dry Low