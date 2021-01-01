JTD4KSP0108 Premium Quality Ultra HD 4K 60HZ 1x8 HDMI Splitter High Resolutions Up To 4Kx2K 36Bit Deep Color

HDMI Splitter is a product which can distribute HDMI signal without loss to one or more display terminal device such as HDTV. It can optimize your home theatre system to the best effect. HDMI 2.0 Specification compliant. Supports HDCP 2.2 and YUV4:2:0. Supports TMDS up to 10.2Gbps. It is applicable to source device and high definition display terminal device such as Blu-ray Players and HDTV which have HDMI interfaces or digital interfaces. Supports high resolutions up to 4Kx2K at 60Hz YUV4:2:0, including 480i/p, 576i/p, 720i/p, 1080i, 1080p; Supports 12-bit Deep Full HD, Full 3D and 4Kx2K video; supports LPCM7.1, Dolby True HD, Dolby DTS Plus and DTS-HD Audio. Supports EDID and HDCP. Supports 36 Bit Deep Color; Compatible with DVI through a HDMI to DVI adapter. Support hot plug-and-play; Led indicate signal and power mode. Lifetime technical support from the manufacture and 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty from.