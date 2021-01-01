From wac lighting
WAC Lighting JT8 96" Track for J-Track Systems White Track Lighting Tracks Track
WAC Lighting JT8 96" Track for J-Track Systems FeaturesField cuttable and easily installed on a variety of surfacesCan be surface mounted or suspended from a ceiling lending itself to multiple spacesIncludes (2) endcaps and mounting hardwareCompatible with J-Track systems from WAC Lighting and other leading lighting manufacturersDie cast aluminum constructionCan be field-cut to desired lengthUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 3/4"Length: 96"Width: 1-1/2"Product Weight: 3.75 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: J-TrackVoltage Type: Line Voltage Track White