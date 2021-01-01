Juno Lighting JSF 13IN 18LM 35K 90CRI MVOLT ZT WH LED Round 13-Inch Slim Form Flush Mount Ceiling Light, White

Juno LED slim form flush mount will instantly save you 80% on your energy bill compared to your fluorescent light bulb in a compact and sleek fixture Extremely powerful leds provide 1, 800 lumens while only requiring 20 watts to power Cost efficient leds are designed to last 50, 000 hours or 23 years when on everyday for 6 hours/day - you may never change this light fixture ever again Meets highest standards making it rebate eligible in certain locations- T24 compliant, energy Star certified, CSA certified in the USA and Canada and certified for indoor wet locations Ultra thin LED fixture has a depth less than 3/4 inch and is quickly installs directly over a standard or fire-rated junction box with included quick mount brackets, Manufacturer: Juno Lighting