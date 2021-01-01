JR234-"Chase And Molly" By Artisan John Rossini, Ready To Hang Framed Print,

JR194-405"Home Alone" is by artisan John Rossini. This decorative black framed wall art is 21"x27". This print features a rustic country bedroom setting. The bed is a messy made with the blue patch work quilt pulled tightly over it. A sleeping beagle all snuggled up resting on top of the bed. On the dresser there is a water pitcher resting along with a handful of books. Looking out the window the sunshine is shining in give the room the golden glow. Our products are proudly made by skilled American workers. The surface of our framed art is textured with a fade resistant coating, so no glass is necessary. A vegetable-based glue is used in the production of our products, and our frames are crafted from 100% recycled material. In keeping with our environmentally friendly approach toward manufacturing.