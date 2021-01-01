Buy the Micador Jr. Bubblegum Brushes at Michaels. com. These Bubblegum Brushes are designed especially for 2-4 year olds. Encourage young artists to express themselves! These Bubblegum Brushes are ideal for 2-4 year olds. The colorful, chunky handle is inviting and easy for little hands to grip, while the large metal ferrule is easy to clean after the fun is done. Details: Available in assorted colors 2 brushes (colors will vary) Ideal for use with most media Large, sturdy metal ferrule keeps brush intact Durable design For ages 2 to 4 | Micador Jr. Bubblegum Brushes Paint | Michaels®