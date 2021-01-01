Jozwiak Yellow Ceramic Round Table Vase Pot

Fresh bouquets and home decor will never look as good as they will in this classically designed luxurious yellow ceramic centerpiece vase. Its small size allows it to be easily placed on tables and countertops. This ceramic planter features a stylish ribbed design with a yellow matte finish, adding a touch of decorative charm wherever you showcase your plants. The sleek crisp yellow vase lends itself to a classical look while the ribbed edges and tapered design add a modern touch. Whether it's for a wedding event or for daily decorative purposes, this vase will perform admirably as a gorgeous decorative centerpiece.