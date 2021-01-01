Joysidea Iphone Xr Leather Wallet Case, Premium Pu Leather Slim Flip Folio Case With Card Holder, Kickstand And Shockproof Tpu Cover For Iphone Xr.

Material: Faux Leather, TPU Brand: JOYSIDEA Form Factor: Flip Color: Red Compatible Phone Models: Apple iPhone XR 6.1 inch? Convenient Wallet and Easy Access?Features 3 card slot holders and one full-length pocket for you to carry ID card, driving license, bank cards and a few cash easily. Precise cutouts and responsive buttons, easy access to all ports and functions. Slim Design and Dual-Layer Protection?Slim wallet case is easy to carry. With interior soft TPU cover, it can provide dual-layer all-around protection to your phone from scratches, drops and other damages in daily uses. Stand Feature and Wireless Charging?With free adjustable kickstand, you can adjust it to an ideal angel for work, study and entertainment. Supports wireless charging with the case on.