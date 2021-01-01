From pinkfresh studio
Pinkfresh Studio Joyful Peonies Die | Michaels®
Find the Pinkfresh Studio Joyful Peonies Die at Michaels. com. Start off your next paper crafting projects right with this joyful peonies die. Add a unique flair to your next card or scrapbooking project. Start off your next paper crafting projects right with this joyful peonies die. Add a unique flair to your next card or scrapbooking project. Details: Joyful peonies 3.5" x 5.5" die size 1 die Metal For use with most die cutting machines (sold separately) | Pinkfresh Studio Joyful Peonies Die | Michaels®