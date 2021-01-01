From williston forge
Joycelyn 1 - Light Geometric Pendant
Advertisement
Illuminate your space in curated contemporary style with this one-light pendant light! Crafted of metal in a fashionable finish, this fixture features an open, faceted diamond-shaped frame for a burst of geometric appeal. Inside, one 60 W incandescent ST19 Edison bulb (not included) disperses ambient light throughout your space. An adjustable length of cord suspends the whole unit from a sloped ceiling compatible canopy above to round out the design. Finish: White