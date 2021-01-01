From the holiday aisle
Joy Ribbon
Advertisement
Features:Unique item for the seasonDecoration for any settingGreat addition for the home or officeColor: Red/WhiteProduct Type: RibbonAttachment Type: Animals: Plants: Color: Red/WhitePattern: Number in Set: 1Shatterproof: NoOutdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Ornament Hanger Included: NoHanger Type: Number of Hangers Included: Hanger Color: Country of Origin: ChinaStyle: No StyleHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 70" L x 4" W): 70Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 70" L x 4" W): 4Individual Ornament Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Ornament Width - Side to Side: Assembly:Warranty: Size: 70" L x 4" W