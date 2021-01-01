Purchase the Cricut Joy™ Insert Cards Cream & Silver Brushed at Michaels. com. Create custom designs with a personal connection you can't get from cards off the rack. Make meaningful greeting cards in no time with Insert Cards for your Cricut Joy cutting machine. Create custom designs with a personal connection you can't get from cards off the rack. Every cut will reveal the complementary hue of the insert inside. The ingenious glue-free design allows for two-tone, depth-filled cards without the hassle or mess of glue. These A2-size cards include white envelopes and come in a bounty of colors to please every card recipient on your list! Details: Easy to cut Requires Cricut Joy Card Mat (sold separately) For use with Cricut Joy onlyContents: 10 cream A2 cards (4.25" x 5.5" / 10.7cm x 13.9cm) 10 silver brushed inserts (4" x 5.25" / 10.1cm x 13.3cm) 10 white envelopes (4.37" x 5.75" / 11cm x 14.6cm) | Cricut Joy™ Insert Cards Cream & Silver Brushed | Michaels®