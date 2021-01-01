Safavieh Journey Collection JNY167M Moroccan Boho Tribal Area Rug 5'5" x 7'7" Blue/Ivory

Moroccan boho designs work beautifully in the home and can be styled in a contemporary, bohemian, traditional, or casual fashion Refined machine-woven construction ensures an easy-care and virtually non-shedding rug Made from durable polyamide nylon fibers Low 0.25-inch pile thickness for a sleek look and seamless placement in entryways and underneath furniture Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today