From orange circle studio
Orange Circle Studio Journals and Planners - Leisure Blue Baxter 17-Month 2022 Weekly Planner
Advertisement
Leisure Blue Baxter 17-Month 2022 Weekly Planner. Keep track of events, appointments and other activities by jotting down important dates and notes inside this classic spiral-bound planner that comes equipped with storage pockets and a goal tracker. Graphic text (cover): Two thousand twenty-two.Graphic text (inside): (Calendar-related text including months, days, descriptions and U.S. holidays).August 2021 to December 20228.5'' W x 11'' H x 0.63'' DPaperSpiral-bound / 208 pagesImported