The Happy Planner Journals and Planners - Blue Kaleidoscope Classic 18-Month Planner
Blue Kaleidoscope Classic 18-Month Planner. Keep track of your goals and day-to-day responsibilities with this 18-month planner featuring a vertical layout and detailed with colorful watercolor prints and gold foil accents.Graphic text (cover): 2021. 2022.Graphic text (inside): (calender-related text including days and months).July 2021 to December 20227.75'' W x 0.562'' H x 9.75'' DSpiral boundImported