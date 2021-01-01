From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Jourdanton Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Drum Medium (10-22-in) Single | 6515503-962
Advertisement
The Sea Gull Lighting Jourdanton three light indoor pendant in brushed nickel enhances the beauty of your home with ample light and style to match today's trends. The Jourdanton lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting features perforated metal outer shades with a classic Ogee design detail surrounding faux silk inner shades. Frosted glass diffusers evenly distribute the light, and the versatile brushed nickel finish highlights the transitional design. The collection includes a four-light island pendant, a three-light pendant, a four-light pendant, a one-light mini-pendant, and a two-light semi-flush mount that can convert into a chain hanging pendant. Incandescent and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available. All fixtures are California Title 24 compliant. Sea Gull Lighting Jourdanton Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Drum Medium (10-22-in) Single | 6515503-962