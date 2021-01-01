JOTO 15ft - 1/2 inch Cable Management Protector Bundle with Cable Clips Cord Management Organizer

this pack contains: 15 feet cable sleeve with split design, convenient and flexible, along with 8 pcs triple slots manage and organize cords, easy access to put cables in or plug out insulated wire wrap, safe and reassuring; easy to use, just gather cables together, wrap the sleeve around and cling durable and flexible pet material accommodates multiple cables at a time, offering long-term protection for your cords keep your cables in check within arm's reach and get your desk clean and organized triple slots (can securely stow three cables). each hold cable up to 5.5mm ( 2/9 inch) diameter