Featuring a woven asymmetrical design draws from the Josue Hand-Hooked Brown Area Rug ancient weaving pattern that presents a sophisticated look for any room. Handcrafted from all-natural durable sisal sourced from East Africa. Aesthetically drawing on inspiration from beach and coastal terrain. The strength of this natural material is pronounced in high traffic areas such as a living room or dining room. In addition to being practical, they also create a beautiful, natural appearance when placed on a hardwood floor. Neutral hues, organic texture, and tonal color blend well with a large variety of styles and colors of furniture. Will be accurate to your specifications upon delivery. Designed for indoor use as long exposure to direct sunlight may cause the color to fade over time. The color may also be slightly different due to the configuration of your computer monitor. Rug Size: Square 5'