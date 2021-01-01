Josh-Joseph Super Soft Fluffy Snugly Fleece Blanket

The blanket is made of two kinds of materials, flannel and lamb wool, which makes the blanket more comfortable and soft. Versatile Ideal for use at home on a bed, cover your bedding or sofa to protect them from dirt. Use over a sofa or couch in the car for travel or to gift your Loved one on various occasions. Lightweight and breathable flannel super soft throw skin-friendly blanket keeps your body warm in cold winters. Color: Gray