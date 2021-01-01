From dotted line
Josh 11.8" W x 31.5" H x 11.8" D Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet
Advertisement
This bathroom cabinet is a perfect item for your bathroom. Its clean lines and simple silhouette, add a touch of elegance to any bathroom. The 4 drawers provide you enough storage space to store your personal belongings in a neat and orderly way. And the drawers keeps your bathroom supplies away from dust and water. This storage chest can also be placed in your living room, bedroom, or porch for storage use.