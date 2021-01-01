SINKOLOGY Josephine Summer Night Matte Black Fireclay 33.85 in. 3-Hole Double Bowl Quick-Fit Drop-In Farmhouse Apron Kitchen Sink

The Josephine 34 in. double bowl fireclay kitchen sink is a stunning addition to any kitchen space. An ideal balance of modern and classic, the Josephine has the charm of timeless farmhouse sinks in bold colors and optimal functionality. The Josephine 34 in. features SINKOLOGY-exclusive Quick-Fit design that allow the sink to be installed as a retrofit drop-in. The smooth, even surface of the Josephine offers plenty of space for stacking dishes and the equally sized bowls make it a breeze to soak and clean dishes simultaneously. This sink is handcrafted with SureFire fireclay material that is selected specifically for its durability and reliability-making this sink as functional as it is beautiful. SINKOLOGY's Vibe Collection brings new energy to the subtle charm of farmhouse designs. This model of the Josephine 34 in. showcases a matte black finish -a beautiful ode to the beauty of clear summer nights. The matte black surface is an ultra-modern and clean style that blends beautifully with the farmhouse-style fireclay sink. The depth of the black finish is softened by the matted surface, just like the depth of a black summer night is softened by starlight. Color: Summer Night Matte Black.