Add a touch of modern warmth to your decor with our beautiful Duran go cowhide picture frames. Made from 100 percent Indian cowhide, the luxurious texture of the Duran go frames will enhance your photos and offer a timeless way to display your favorite memories. It has a glass pane cover and pull-out easel stand that functions both horizontally and vertically and is and available in a variety of sizes. An excellent gift for any occasion and the perfect accent for your home or office, these unique cowhide frames will infuse any space with enduring and sophisticated style. HomeRoots Josephine Brown Picture Frame (4-in x 6-in) | 332314