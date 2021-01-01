Josephine Curved Apartment Sofa

Josephine's sophisticated style mixes subtle curves and clean lines in a nod to the swanky modernism of Art Deco design. The apartment sofa's tight cushioning looks neat and tailored, offering a comfortable seat that sits high and well supported. A bolstered panel shapes the sloped armrests as it runs along the perimeter of the back to accentuate the sofa's fluid lines. Perched on slim maple legs finished in dark brown, the perfectly proportioned apartment sofa accents the living room with its stylish silhouette. Frame is benchmade with certified sustainable engineered hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping Sinuous wire spring suspension Tight seat and back cushioning is soy-based polyfoam wrapped in fiber Solid maple legs with Seal finish