HomeRoots Josephine Black and Silver 5 ft. x 7 ft. Specialty Cowhide Area Rug, Black & Silver

Brighten the interior of your beloved home with our cowhide area rug. Hand-stitched from the best quality Brazilian tanneries that are considered as the most sought-after in the world. Each of this Scotland collection is carefully chosen because of its fine texture, higher quality and depth of color. Our magnificent area rug is shed-free, stain-resistant and can easily spot-clean making it highly versatile. This piece comes with extravagant softness and sumptuous touch that will add comfort, warmth, luxury and enduring style to any room decor. 100% natural cowhide, No backing, use of rug pad recommended, Soft, low pile with supple sheen Handmade, Durable, timeless, fade-resistant and shed-free, Professional dry cleaning is recommended to maintain the integrity of the product as dyed colors may bleed, Since this is a naturally made product, size and/or color may vary. Color: Black & Silver.