Creatively adorned with bright hues of colors, our 12 pack knobs will suitably accent any furniture in the home. Add a classic touch to your room decor with these ornate pieces that are artfully hand-painted by our skilled artisans. Whether you want them on your doors, drawers, cabinets or wardrobes, these charming knobs are designed to perfectly anchor your living space with an enduring style. Each of these chic knobs comes with a bolt that can be cut to size to fit into any furniture piece, making it highly multi-functional. Available in assorted colors. HomeRoots Josephine 1.5-in White Blue Gold Round Modern Cabinet Knob (12-Pack) | 321667