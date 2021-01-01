This accent pillow is designed to transform the look and feel of your home d?cor. It is artfully hand-cut and crafted from the finest Indian cowhide making it reflect plush texture and natural depth of color. The luxury piece features a soft microsuede backing that is extremely smooth to touch and feel. It also comes with a concealed zipper closure fashioned to add a unique style to the design as well as allow easy removal of the cover for cleaning. This charming cowhide pillow will definitely anchor the setting in the living room or bedroom. - 100% natural Indian cowhide - Soft microsuede backing - Naturally soft and smooth pile - Polyfil insert - Hidden zipper closure - Hand tufted - Durable construction and enduring design - Large square shape is perfect for layering with other pillows - Since this is a naturally made product, size and/or color may vary slightly - Professional dry cleaning is recommended to maintain the integrity of the product as dyed colors may bleed HomeRoots Josephine 20-in x 12-in Chocolate and White Cowhide Indoor Decorative Pillow in Brown | 317075