This Quattro pillow will bring an exquisite touch to any room setting. It is well hand-cut and hand-stitched completely from the finest Indian cowhide. We ensure each panel is painstakingly picked because of depth of color and natural texture to showcase a unique mottling. Featuring a hidden zipper closure for a stunning visual vibes and for easy removal of the cover for cleaning, the Quattro design makes it the more alluring. Hand tufted and filled with polyfil insert, the accent piece is naturally soft and smooth to touch. - 100% natural Indian cowhide - Soft micro-suede backing - Naturally soft and smooth pile - Polyfil insert - Hidden zipper closure - Hand tufted - Durable construction and enduring design - Large square shape is perfect for layering with other pillows - Since this is a naturally made product, size and/or color may vary slightly - Professional dry cleaning is recommended to maintain the integrity of the product as dyed colors may bleed HomeRoots Josephine 18-in x 18-in Silver and Gray Cowhide Indoor Decorative Pillow | 316931