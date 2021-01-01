Create a stunning outlook in your living room or bedroom with this luxurious cowhide pillow. Our inspiring pillow is hand-cut and hand-stitched from the finest 100% Indian cowhide. Showcasing charming distinguished mottling and uniqueness in individual piece, each panel of the pillow is prudently chosen for its natural texture and wealth of color. What makes this stand out in any setting is the hidden zipper closure that comes with it, giving it a touch of professionalism and allowing the easy removal of the cover for cleaning. We back our exquisite cowhide pillow to add warmth, class and luxury to any home d?cor. - Soft microsuede backing - Naturally soft and smooth pile - Polyfil insert - Hidden zipper closure - Hand tufted - Durable construction and enduring design - Large square shape is perfect for layering with other pillows - Since this is a naturally made product, size and/or color may vary slightly - Professional dry cleaning is recommended to maintain the integrity of the product as dyed colors may bleed HomeRoots Josephine 18-in x 18-in White and Black Cowhide Indoor Decorative Pillow | 316666