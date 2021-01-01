Joseph Paul D'Urso Residential Sofa by Knoll - Color: Orange (2162R-C-K1206/7)

Defined by a low profile, boldly outlined architectural surrounds and soft interior cushions, the D'Urso Residential Sofa epitomizes modern casual. With a seat depth of 40â€, the Collection is scaled to complement expansive interiors, adapting to the home or office. Two leg options are available, polished chrome or a solid, wood turned leg in several finishes. Two seat and back cushions are constructed of highly resilient polyurethane foam and polyester fiber, wrapped in polyester fiber batting. Back cushions are constructed with a soft polyurethane foam core and polyester fiber batting for a more relaxed, softer seat. A coordinating Lounge and Ottoman are available and sold separately. More fabrics are available, please call our Sales Department at (800)462-7638. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Orange.