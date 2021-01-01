From carolina cottage
Josefine Dining Chair Espresso - Carolina Chair and Table
The Josefine chair offers transitional styling and ladder back design that will accentuate any decor. Crafted from solid wood with distressed details, this design features a curved ladder-style back for an open and understated look. Turned accents lend it a touch of traditional style, while a neutral finish gives this seat the versatility to blend with a variety of color palettes and aesthetics. Color: Espresso.