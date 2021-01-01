From latitude run

Josaiah Wall Mirror Round Farmhouse

Description

Wall Circle Mirror Large Round Black Farmhouse Circular Mirror for Wall Decor Big Bathroom Make Up Vanity Mirror Entryway MirrorFeatures:Modern and Simple design - Diameter of this classic metal frame circle mirror is 24 inches with an alloy metal sleek frame, floating round glass panelExcellent and Durable - Our wall-mounted mirror is made of high-quality floating annealed glass which can prevent warping and distortion, give you real HD imaging. Lead and copper-free environmentally friendly silver back keep durable in moist environmentsExcellent and Durable - Our wall-mounted mirror is made of high-quality floating annealed glass which can prevent warping and distortion, give you real HD imaging. Lead and copper-free environmentally friendly silver back keep durable in moist environmentsMirror Type: Bathroom / VanityShape: RoundOrientation : Horizontal and VerticalFramed: YesFrame Material: MetalFrame Design: ClassicFrame Construction: Frame Material Details: Frame Finish (Finish: Gold): GoldNatural Variation Type: Frame Finish (Finish: Black): BlackStorage Included: NoStorage Type: Pieces Included: Power Source: NoneLighted: NoBulb Type: Bulbs Included: Number of Lights: Dimmable Lighting: Compatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoVenetian: NoGlass Distortion & Magnification: Magnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Adjustable: NoAdjustability Type: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Surface Shape: FlatPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseMirror Finishes: ShatterproofDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:UL Listed: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: WEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoCSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 32" W): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" H x 28" W): 28Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 32" W): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" H x 28" W): 28Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.58Largest Dimension: Assembly:Installation Required : YesInstallation Type: Installation Type Details: Number Points of Contact: Eligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarrant

